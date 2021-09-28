OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.77

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 9227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

OSPN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.17 million, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 and have sold 117,426 shares valued at $2,556,519. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

