Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $9.21

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $8.76. Opera shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $60.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Opera by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

