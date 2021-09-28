OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
