OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their buy rating on shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. OPKO Health has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.