Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $570.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

