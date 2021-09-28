Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley Sells 175,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oracle stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. 15,041,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.