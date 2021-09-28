Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley Sells 175,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Oracle stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.49. 15,041,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,030,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $247.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
