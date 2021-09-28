O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by HYA Advisors Inc

HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 6.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,579,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,790,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,071,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORLY traded down $10.75 on Tuesday, reaching $612.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.90 and a 200-day moving average of $560.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $629.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $586.84.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

