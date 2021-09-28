Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

OVV opened at $33.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 152,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

