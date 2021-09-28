Oxen Trading Down 10.3% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. Oxen has a total market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $141,768.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Oxen has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.97 or 0.06938832 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.18 or 0.00349856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.64 or 0.01170198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00110141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.91 or 0.00667946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00556216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.00306990 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,520,963 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

