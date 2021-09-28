Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAAS. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PAAS opened at $23.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at about $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $22,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after acquiring an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 372,285 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

