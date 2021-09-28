Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.41

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.41 and last traded at C$30.22, with a volume of 210909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC dropped their target price on Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.74. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

