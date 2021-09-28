Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 14,102.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $128,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $637.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

