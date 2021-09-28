Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of National Bank worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

