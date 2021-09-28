Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.