Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE GIC opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.