Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid Sells 13,000 Shares

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at C$207,846.

David Blake Reid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, David Blake Reid sold 5,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, David Blake Reid acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,960.00.

TSE:POU opened at C$18.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.76.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POU. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.28.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

