Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$28.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on POU. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.08.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$18.59. The company had a trading volume of 454,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$1.96 and a one year high of C$19.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$274.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$207,846. Insiders bought 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,475 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

