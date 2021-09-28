Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives $31.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

