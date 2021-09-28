Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,647,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $122,656,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,347.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 238,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,122,000 after purchasing an additional 221,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

NYSE:PH opened at $291.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.98 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

