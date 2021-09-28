PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $66.25 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.77 or 0.00707565 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.41 or 0.01079907 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 121,403,493 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

