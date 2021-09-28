Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Parsons in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now forecasts that the company will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.96.

Get Parsons alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 20.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.