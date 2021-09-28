Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.