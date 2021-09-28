PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research restated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wolfe Research currently has a $360.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.92.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $273.39 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.21 and its 200 day moving average is $271.11. The stock has a market cap of $321.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.