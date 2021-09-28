PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358,623 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $465.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

