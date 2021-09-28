Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend by 97.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a payout ratio of -2.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

