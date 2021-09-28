Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $42.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 921.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,297,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 849.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,615. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

