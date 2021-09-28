Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $241,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEN opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.74, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.70 and a 200-day moving average of $270.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,303,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

