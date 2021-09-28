PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $150.75. The stock had a trading volume of 141,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,429. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

