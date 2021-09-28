Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.35.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $42,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

