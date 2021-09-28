Phantasma (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $943,060.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $61.47 million and $943,060.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,355.82 or 1.00000970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00087177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00050434 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00542561 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,015,516 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

