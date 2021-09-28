Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $863.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

