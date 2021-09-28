Phoenixcoin Market Cap Reaches $1.13 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $43.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,775.32 or 0.99938845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00086076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.47 or 0.00800162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00368728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00242109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,417,437 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

