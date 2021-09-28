Pier Capital LLC Buys Shares of 325,495 RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,966,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in RadNet by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 430.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,632. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

