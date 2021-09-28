Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,592 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 200.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at $3,509,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,912. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $40.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

