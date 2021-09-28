Pier Capital LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Inter Parfums comprises 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 150,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after buying an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth about $7,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

IPAR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. The stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.38. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

