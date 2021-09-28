Pier Capital LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.26 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

