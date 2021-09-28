Pier Capital LLC Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,806 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 188,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Saia by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Saia stock traded down $5.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.60. 1,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.13. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.22 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

