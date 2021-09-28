Pier Capital LLC Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,143 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Skyline Champion worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $83,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,373. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $66.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

