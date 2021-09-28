Pier Capital LLC Sells 44,071 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Pier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,071 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Endava worth $10,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Endava stock traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $109.85. Endava plc has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

