Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37,053.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $37,053.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.