PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 49,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 81,700 shares.The stock last traded at $51.36 and had previously closed at $51.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,112,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

