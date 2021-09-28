PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 100,000 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 48,164 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $1,271,529.60.

On Thursday, September 9th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 76,714 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $1,941,631.34.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $2,593,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $2,642,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $4,644,203.82.

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $542,087.70.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $4,876,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 87,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 19,928.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

