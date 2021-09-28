Polar (POLARV3) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $53,975.00

Polar (CURRENCY:POLARV3) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Polar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polar has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. Polar has a market capitalization of $406,791.39 and $53,975.00 worth of Polar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00102147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00137349 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.61 or 1.00580686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.38 or 0.06912252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.61 or 0.00778946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Polar

Polar’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,346,551 coins. Polar’s official Twitter account is @polarisdefi

Polar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

