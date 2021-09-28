Polytrade (TRADE) Price Hits $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Polytrade has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market cap of $1.89 million and $226,745.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00122725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044030 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,962,825 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

