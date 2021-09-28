Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of PRLD stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,735. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $95.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock worth $3,184,355 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

