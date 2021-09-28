Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

