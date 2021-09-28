Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,929 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Scientific Games worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after acquiring an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,518 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,865,000 after acquiring an additional 315,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,564,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,245,000 after acquiring an additional 799,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.89 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $83.43.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

