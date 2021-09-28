Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.75 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

