Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,226 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at about $7,589,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 365,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 196,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.