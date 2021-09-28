Project Pai (PAI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $652,980.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $20.76 million and approximately $652,980.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 39.7% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00097846 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00024724 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,776,300,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,573,209,609 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

