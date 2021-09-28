ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $16.42. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 327,164 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 131,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

